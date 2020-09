bobbymn|BigStock

How to tell if a blind person with a guide dog needs help.

Viral Tik Tok video shows how to tell if a blind person needs help.

Also how to help them.

When you see the metal handle on a guide dog down on their back,

you can ask if they need help.

And if you help, offer your arm, don’t take theirs.

Good to know.

