Hits by Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Journey inducted into Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry

Each year, the Library of Congress inducts 25 recordings into the National Recording Registry, based on their “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.” This year’s inductees span pop, Latin music, classic rock, hip hop and more.

Alicia Keys‘ debut album Songs In A Minor — featuring her hits “Fallin'” — as well as Journey‘s timeless song “Don’t Stop Believin'” and Ricky Martin‘s smash “Livin’ La Vida Loca” are among this year’s honorees, as are Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1989 comeback album Nick of Time and Linda Ronstadt‘s 1987 album of traditional Mexican music, Canciones de Mi Padre.

“I’m so honored and grateful that Songs in A Minor, the entire album, gets to be recognized as such a powerful body of work that is just going to be timeless,” Alicia said of her honor.

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry, who co-wrote “Don’t Stop Believin,'” said, “That song, over the years, has become something that has a life of its own. It’s about the people who’ve embraced it and found the lyrics to be something they can relate to and hold onto and sing.”

Also being inducted: The Four Tops‘ classic 1966 hit “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” Nat King Cole‘s 1961 recording of “The Christmas Song,” and two landmark hip hop albums: 1993’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) by Wu-Tang Clan and A Tribe Called Quest‘s 1991 release, The Low End Theory.

Playlists featuring this year’s inductees are available on most streaming services.

