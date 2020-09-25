HEY, YOU, PUT ON SOME PANTS!

If you think accidentally walking in front of your spouse’s work Zoom in your jammies is bad,

wait ’til you hear what a teacher is begging of parents from her school Zoom! Join Coach Laurie,

Anna D, and Claire as they also discuss the incredibly creative ways people are encouraging you to register to vote,

the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the incredible power of mentorship.

Plus: Do you to talk to your coworkers in the office bathroom? ‘Cuz apparently one of us didn’t get the memo…

