Hey, Sweet Summer: Train’s Pat Monahan collaborates with Dirty Heads

Better Noise Music

Train‘s Pat Monahan is teaming up with reggae rockers Dirty Heads for a new version of their 2017 single, “Vacation.”

As for why a four-year old song is getting a collaborative update now, the original track has been exploding on TikTok over the past year, thanks to the “Vacation Challenge” trend.

“We are so impressed with how fans, new and old, have taken this song and made it their own on social media,” says Dirty Heads. “Thank you to Pat Monahan for hopping on this new version — it is a gift to everyone who has made us smile with their ‘Vacation challenge’ videos over the past year.”

“I’ve been a Dirty Heads fan for a long time and my whole family has loved this song since it came out,” adds Monahan. “Getting a chance to sing on it was really cool for all of us and I think it made me a much cooler human.”

On June 25, Train is set to deliver a livestream performance of their breakthrough album, Drops of Jupiter, which was released 20 years ago this past March. Tickets for the show are on sale now via Dreamstage.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.