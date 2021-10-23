Hey Police Lady I have Toys

When you’re four, the meaning of “emergency” can be flexible — in one New Zealand boy’s case, he just really wanted to show police his toys.

The youngster dialed New Zealand’s emergency number, 111, in an unorthodox call that was released by police this week.

“Hi … police lady?” the unnamed boy says.

“Yes, what’s going on?” the operator replies.

Boy: Can I tell you something? 111: You can tell me something. Boy: I’ve got some toys for you. 111: You’ve got some toys for me? Boy: Yep. Come over and see them!

The operator then asks for the boy’s location, which he attempts to provide however the call is interrupted by an adult, who explains he was “helping out while his mother’s sick” and distracted by another child.

Not content with letting the matter rest, the 111 dispatcher made a call for spare officers in the area who could meet the boy’s request.

“There’s a four-year-old there who is wanting to show police their toys, over,” she says.

A constable only identified as Kurt then went to the boy’s home and “was shown an array of toys” before teaching a lesson on the importance of only calling 111 for a real emergency.

Police released the call on social media, saying it was “too cute not to share”.