Do you like hot air balloons? Is your name Kyle?

Kyle, TX — The City of Kyle, Texas,

is calling on people who share the municipality’s name to gather at an

annual festival to set a Guinness World Record.

The city said in a Facebook post that it is trying to gather as many Kyles as possible

to set a Guinness record at its annual Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival Sept. 3-5.

“The City of Kyle is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for gathering the most

Kyles — spelled that way — in one place at the annual Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival on

Labor Day weekend at Lake Kyle,”

The city said all Kyles participating in the record will receive free weekend passes to the festival,

as well as a free T-shirt.

Yep!!! A FREE T-SHIRT

