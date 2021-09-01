Hey Ho, Let’s Bid! Johnny Ramone’s famous Mosrite guitar being auctioned

Courtesy of RR Auction

A rare electric guitar that The Ramones‘ Johnny Ramone played and recorded with from 1977 to 1996 is slated to be auctioned later this month.

Johnny used the 1965 Mosrite Ventures II model guitar at every Ramones gig from November 1977 through the band’s final concert in August of ’96, a total of 1,985 shows. The late rocker, who died of prostate cancer at age 55 in 2004, also played the instrument on most of The Ramones’ albums.

The instrument is part of a Ramones memorabilia sale being hosted by RR Auction that will take place September 25 at the Newbury Boston hotel in Boston. Bidding on the items began last week, and as of Wednesday morning, the highest bid for the guitar stood at over $73,200, although it’s expected to fetch over $500,000.

The guitar is has a white body and a black pickguard, and is signed on the back in black marker, “Johnny Ramone, My Main Guitar, 1977-1996.” The original strap is affixed to the instrument with gaffer’s tape, along with three Ramones picks.

Johnny purchased the guitar after his original blue Mosrite was stolen in 1977 from the band’s van after a show in Chicago.

Another interesting item being sold as part of the auction Johnny’s Electro-Harmonix Mike Matthews Freedom Amp, which he often used at early Ramones shows at New York’s legendary punk club CBGB. The amplifier is expected to sell for more than $50,000, while the latest bid stands at $8,000.

The memorabilia being sold is part of a collection belonging to veteran producer and musician Daniel Rey, a longtime associate of The Ramones. You can check out full details about the auction at RRAuction.com.

