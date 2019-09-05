Hey A.J. Did You See This???

Calling all daredevils!
The world’s first cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster has opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, right in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.
The “Flying Ox” takes you on a 1,000-foot ride 80 feet in the air, and you won’t just go in a straight line — you’ll drop
and soar through the air around 15 miles an hour. The ride is part of Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park,
featuring other activities like the High Woodsman Challenge, Timber Towers and Loggersports.
Full Story and Picture: HERE
