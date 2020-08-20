Hero Husband Punches Shark to Save His Wife

A man jumped onto a great white shark and punched it to save his wife at a beach in Australia.
The predator, a great white shark, bit at her right calf
and the back of her thigh before Chantelle’s heroic husband
jumped into action, repeatedly punching the shark in an attempt to save her.
The witness described seeing Mark pull his wife up onto his own board
before punching the shark because it would not let go.
“He saved her life…it would have been strong enough
to take her out to sea.
He was really incredible,” he said.
