Hero Husband Punches Shark to Save His Wife

puddingpie|BigStock

A man jumped onto a great white shark and punched it to save his wife at a beach in Australia.

The predator, a great white shark, bit at her right calf

and the back of her thigh before Chantelle’s heroic husband

jumped into action, repeatedly punching the shark in an attempt to save her.

The witness described seeing Mark pull his wife up onto his own board

before punching the shark because it would not let go.

“He saved her life…it would have been strong enough

to take her out to sea.

He was really incredible,” he said.

