Here's why Justin & Hailey won't be having kids any time soon

CrownMedia/MEGA/GC Images

Justin Bieber has been talking for several years about how can’t wait to become a father — but according to his wife Hailey, the couple have no plans at the moment to expand their family.

In Hailey’s new interview with Vogue Italia, she is asked if it’s the right time for she and Justin to become parents. The short answer: no.

Hailey explains, “The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less urgen[cy]. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

As for her and Justin’s decision to marry so soon, Hailey says that Justin is “maturing and he’s doing it in front of the world. I think no one would have expected him to be able to commit himself so young. Maybe someone will think he’s softened up, he’s gotten boring, but he’s just not who he was anymore.”

The couple’s marriage, Hailey says, is a good balance.

“I’m the one who ‘thinks,’ he is the one who ‘feels,'” she explains. “I am logical, he is emotional. He is an artist and I am a thinker…over time, he’s helping me to bring out the emotions and I help him be more analytical.”

She also reveals that Justin’s new record will be “out soon.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.