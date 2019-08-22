Here’s What’s Coming And Leaving Netflix In September.

Here’s a look at what September holds for your Netflix binging pleasure.
Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Sept. 4
The World We Make
September 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
Article 15
Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 12
The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Turbo
Sept. 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Sept. 19
Océans
Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 21
Sarah’s Key
Sept. 23
Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Furie
Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 26
Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Grandmaster
Sept. 27
Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving Sept. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Sept. 4
Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
Honey 3
Sept. 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Sept. 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Sept. 15
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Sept. 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Sept. 20
Carol
Sept. 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Sept. 24
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Sept. 25
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Sept. 26
Bachelorette
Night School