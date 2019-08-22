Here’s What’s Coming And Leaving Netflix In September.

Here’s a look at what September holds for your Netflix binging pleasure.

Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Sept. 4

The World We Make

September 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 12

The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Turbo

Sept. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Sept. 19

Océans

Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 21

Sarah’s Key

Sept. 23

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 26

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

Sept. 27

Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY

El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME

Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Sept. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Sept. 4

Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6

Honey 3

Sept. 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Sept. 15

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Sept. 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Sept. 20

Carol

Sept. 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Sept. 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Sept. 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School