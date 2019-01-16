Here’s what to know about your Netflix price hikes

Supporting Netflix Originals

Are you a loyal Netflix users, carving out time at the end of the day to binge watch a new season of “Game of Thrones”?

Netflix has over thousands of streaming TV series, movies and short films to watch. It’s no surprise with the broadcast competition of TV and cable networks that the streaming networks needs to up their game to bring customers more for their prices.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience,” the company said in a statement via NBC News.

Looking beyond the free one-month subscription and $7.99 a month, the company provides a plethora of Netflix Originals and bringing on board throwback fan favorites. One addition many of the Netflix 58 million subscribers may not be too thrilled about is a higher streaming bill.

The price hike comes at the expense of wide success from Netflix Original content (i.e. Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and Bird Box. ) and continuing to build its content library.

How much Netflix prices are changing

The company plans to install the new price difference effective immediately. Those that subscribe to one of their three pricing options will see bill differences within the next three months, according to a NBC News article.

Those subscribed to the “standard” plan will change from $11 to $13 change ($2 difference). This plan allows user to view HF-quality videos, be logged onto their account from two devices, and download from two phones/tablets. Those under the “basic” plan, stream in standard definition, download and/or view from one device, will now cost $9 (approx. $1 difference from previous plan amount).

The most costly plan, currently $14, will now cost $16. This plan you can also stream in ultra-high definition and download/stream from four devices.

Those roughly 79 million subscribers outside the U.S. will also be affected.

Netflix users will have more to consider as other streaming offers vary in accessibility and prices. HBO with $15 per month streaming subscription, and Amazon’s Prime Video is $13 per month without a Prime membership.