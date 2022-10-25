Here’s what happened when Michael Bublé took over ﻿’Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Eric McCandless

It was all about Michael Bublé on Dancing with the Stars! Michael made it abundantly clear how “honored” he was to be invited onto the show because he’s a longtime fan.

He opened the night with an energetic performance of “Sway.” He also brought his “Higher” music video to life on the ballroom floor thanks to Derek Hough and Hough’s fiancé Hayley Erbert, who respectively choreographed and starred in it.

While sitting with the judges, Michael eagerly praised the contestants for doing his songs justice.

One highlight was when drag queen Shangela revealed she was secretly carrying around two fried chicken drumsticks during her tango to Michael’s “Hollywood.” Apparently head judge Len Goodman had criticized Shangela for not having “crispy legs” last week, so her mother whipped up her signature recipe to sway the judges. “This is the best day of my life,” Michael raved.

He also charmed Bachelorette Gabby Windey who performed a rumba to his song “Home” by declaring at the end of her routine, “I have sung this song a billion times and that is easily the sexiest version I have ever seen.”

He also got to geek out over Jordin Sparks by revealing he’s been a fan of her voice since 2007, when she won American Idol, and declared himself a fan of her dancing.

Michael also lavished praise upon Wayne Brady, who unfortunately lost several days of rehearsal due to illness and exhaustion. “I’m bitter over how jealous I am of you,” he scolded. “Why are you so good at everything, dude?” He later awarded Wayne a 10.

He also saluted deaf actor Daniel Durant for interpreting “Feeling Good” into an emotional foxtrot. Michael raved, “You are amazing. My new hero!”

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

