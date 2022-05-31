Here’s the Taylor Swift song that would save ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

﻿(WARNING: STRANGER THINGS SPOILERS AHEAD)

The fourth season of Stranger Things is finally streaming on Netflix and star Sadie Sink opened up about how music plays into her character Max’s terrifying story arc.

In the fourth season, Max is possessed by the demon Vecna, but the show’s cast soon learns music can help keep the monster at bay. The song that helps ground Max is ﻿Kate Bush﻿’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” — which she blasts on her headphones 24/7. Sink revealed which song she’d pick if the same thing were to happen to her.

Speaking to Tudum, Sink said ﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s “August” would be her go-to savior song. “That song honestly can revive me from anything,” the actress raved. And while that song from Taylor’s folklore album has her heart, there is another track off the 2020 record that beats it when it comes to overall plays.

“The 1” topped Sink’s Spotify Wrapped playlist, which catalogs a person’s most-listened-to songs of the past year.

Sink also opened up about how her character, Max, relates to the character she played in the 10-minute music video of Taylor’s “All Too Well.”

“I put a little bit of myself into both,” she revealed. “You’re always going to put a little bit of yourself into whatever character you’re playing.”

Looking at the characters’ similarities, the actress said, “At the heart of it, they’re both definitely independent.”

Stranger Things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

