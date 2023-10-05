Here’s reportedly why Adele and Rich Paul call each other husband and wife

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For several weeks, Adele has sparked speculation that she and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, are married by referring to him as “my husband” and herself as a wife during her Las Vegas residency shows. Now, a source tells US Weekly that the couple isn’t married; they just like using those words.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” the source dishes. In fact, Rich started calling Adele his wife after dating her for two months, claims the source, adding, “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her.”

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point,” the source concludes. “They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

In September, a female fan proposed to Adele, and she replied, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.” A week later, she said, “I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

Married or not, Adele has expressed interest in having a second child. In August, she told fans at her show, “I really want to be a mom again soon.” She shares son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

