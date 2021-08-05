Here’s how you can test your early-2000s music knowledge with Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ready for some early-2000s nostalgia courtesy of *NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone and Lance Bass?



In celebration of KIDZ BOP’s 20th birthday, Joey and Lance are offering fans the chance to win a virtual 2000s music-trivia night, which they’ll be hosting.

To enter, all you have to do is post a TikTok video of you dancing to the KIDZ BOP version of “Bye Bye Bye” and use the hashtag #KidzBopTurns20.

KIDZ BOP, if you didn’t know, is an album series offering family-friendly cover versions of hit pop songs.

