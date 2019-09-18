Here’s How You Can Stay At The Downton Abbey Castle!

As if the movie coming out this weekend wasn’t enough excitement!

I’ve never watched a full episode…probably never will but thanks to my wife, I know what a BIG deal this would be for a lot of people…including her!

Airbnb just announced that they will be giving us the chance to rent a room for a night.

From Airbnb:

“Highclere Castle – the home of Downton Abbey – is now available for a once-in-a-lifetime stay. For one night only, you can sleep in one of the Castle’s iconic bedrooms and get the opportunity to live like the Lord or Lady of a stately home.