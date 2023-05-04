Here’s how you can shop *and* support Miley Cyrus’ charity foundation

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

If you ever feel guilty about shopping for designer goods, this month Miley Cyrus has a way for you to feel good about yourself instead.

Miley’s charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation, has teamed up with designer Betsey Johnson for a special promotion: Throughout May, the label will donate $1 from anything from the label’s floral rhinestone collection to the foundation. Your other option is to simply donate any amount you wish at checkout if you buy other items.

Miley established Happy Hippie five years ago to provide homeless and LGBTQ youth, as well as other vulnerable youth populations, with support services, education and employment opportunities.

“Betsey Johnson shares our belief in rallying youth to fight injustice, and this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time when the needs have increased,” Miley says in a statement. “Thanks to Betsey Johnson for sharing our mission of inclusion and self-expression, no matter who you are.”

Betsey adds that she and Miley “have so much history,” adding that she admires the “Flowers” singer “greatly.”

Billboard notes that Miley and Betsey Johnson have worked together since Miley wore Johnson’s designs in 2008 during season 3 of Hannah Montana. Miley also wore a Betsey Johnson dress to her prom.

