Here’s how Shawn Mendes is supporting youth climate activists

Glen Luchford

Shawn Mendes is doing his part to fight climate change.

He’s announced that his Shawn Mendes Foundation, in partnership with Future Coalition, will be making a grant to support the Youth Climate Finance Alliance, which helps compensate and provide training for youth climate activists.

Shawn also plans to participate in actions led by the Youth Climate Finance Alliance, including attending virtual training sessions to better his understanding of climate finance.

“I’m excited to join in the climate movement alongside powerful youth climate organizers,” Shawn says in a statement. “Compensating young people for the climate activism work they are doing through the training is so important. We can’t wait to save our planet tomorrow, we need to defend it today and there is no better group leading change than young people.”

