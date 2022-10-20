Here’s a sneak peek into Michael Bublé night on ﻿’Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Michael Bublé won’t just perform and guest judge on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night — he’s also the night’s guest of honor as all competitors will be dancing to his music.

Here’s a sneak peek into next week’s show. The night will open with the DWTS pro dancers putting on a dazzling performance as Michael performs his hit song “Sway.”

Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert will also put on their dancing shoes to electrify the ballroom with a resounding number to “Higher.” This will become a full circle moment for all three as Hough helped choreograph the song’s music video, during which Michael danced with Erbert.

As for the 10 remaining couples competing for the Mirrorball, here’s a rundown of the Michael songs that each of them will be dancing to.

Comedian Wayne Brady will start the night with a quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” while TikToker Charli D’Amelio will take over with a foxtrot to “Fever.” Her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, will dance third with a samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)”.

Country star Jessie James Decker will dance the salsa to “Come Dance With Me,,” while TV star Trevor Donovan will foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me.” CODA actor Daniel Durant will perform sixth by also dancing the foxtrot to “Feeling Good.”

Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino will then cha cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me,” followed by drag star Shangela, who’ll be doing a tango to “Hollywood.” Jordin Sparks will then foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young,” while Bachelorette star Gabby Windey will close the night with a rumba to “Home.”

DWTS streams Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.