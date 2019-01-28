First look at new “DC Comics” Harley Quinn film

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg

That’s right. Harley Quinn is gearing up once more to do good, and maybe not so good deeds in new film.

On January 27, hours after the SAG Awards, Margot Robbie, who plays Quinn in the DC movie adaptation of the comic book series, Suicide Squad, posted on her personal Instagram a sneak-peak of her character.

“Miss Me? HQ” with a photo of Robbie in flamboyant costuming, kissing to the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtLdsOujNmb/?utm_source=ig_embed

In an “E! News” article, sources state the post pays homage to the Quinn character in Suicide Squad, and teasing a new film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film is set to feature DC anti-heroes, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Casandra Cain from crime-lord, Black Mask.

Based on the newly released trailer, a small glimpse into the film, viewers might expect the glitsy 80s-pop hairdos and constumes, similar to the comic book’s predecessor film.

While Squad ranked a severely low Rotten Tomatoes score, many of us are hoping to see a much more cohesive plot and take-away from Birds of Prey.

The female-dominated heroine film is slated to be released in 2020.