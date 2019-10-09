Here Is How You Use Glow In The Dark Jammies

This mom told her hyped up kids they need to lie still to ‘charge’ their glow-in-the-dark PJs.

“Looking for a way to keep your kids still?

Buy them glow in the dark PJs.

Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to “charge” them.

I’m not even sorry.

To expand on the trickery, I’ve started putting the PJs back into their drawer when they get dressed in the morning… unexposed to light all day,

they dim and do not glow in the dark when they tried to test me last night until they laid down again.

Reinforcing the need to lie quietly under the light before bed,”

Jessica wrote in her now-viral Facebook post.

Pictured, you can see two of Jessica’s daughters – 3-year-old Hannelore and 4-year-old Emma,

laying on the ground patiently, while waiting for their PJs to ‘charge.’

The hilarious way that Jessica found to deal with the two little rascals, instantly went viral, gathering more than 200k likes

and over 120k shares. “What a great idea. Mom’s need to come up with whatever works to keep their sanity,”

one mom commented. Another praised Jessica for the idea too: “I love this idea. I wish I had thought of this when my kids were little.”

