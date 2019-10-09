Credit: BigStockPhoto

Here Is How You Use Glow In The Dark Jammies

October 9, 2019

This mom told her hyped up kids they need to lie still to ‘charge’ their glow-in-the-dark PJs.

“Looking for a way to keep your kids still?

Buy them glow in the dark PJs.

Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to “charge” them.

I’m not even sorry.

To expand on the trickery, I’ve started putting the PJs back into their drawer when they get dressed in the morning… unexposed to light all day,

they dim and do not glow in the dark when they tried to test me last night until they laid down again.

Reinforcing the need to lie quietly under the light before bed,”

Jessica wrote in her now-viral Facebook post.

Pictured, you can see two of Jessica’s daughters – 3-year-old Hannelore and 4-year-old Emma,

laying on the ground patiently, while waiting for their PJs to ‘charge.’

The hilarious way that Jessica found to deal with the two little rascals, instantly went viral, gathering more than 200k likes

and over 120k shares. “What a great idea. Mom’s need to come up with whatever works to keep their sanity,”

one mom commented. Another praised Jessica for the idea too: “I love this idea. I wish I had thought of this when my kids were little.”

Full Story and Picture: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.