Here are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing in a hot tub

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent Christmas in a cold-weather location — Shawn’s hometown of Pickering, Ontario — but they managed to generate plenty of heat themselves.

Over the weekend, Camila posted a photo of herself smooching Shawn in a hot tub, and captioned it, “I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one. merry Christmas! Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy.”

One commenter summed up the pic perfectly: “Couple goals.”

The couple, who also have a new puppy, helped fans have a festive holiday by recently releasing a duet version of “The Christmas Song.” And of course, we also have Shawn’s new album, Wonder, to enjoy, as well as his Netflix documentary. And in February, Camila’s movie Cinderella will arrive.

