Her tour will go on — next year: Celine Dion reschedules European run to 2022

Add Celine Dion to the list of stars who are pushing their rescheduled concert dates from 2021 to 2022.

Last year, Celine postponed the European dates of her 2020 Courage World Tour to 2021. They’ve now been shifted to next year, kicking off May 25, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

In a statement, Celine says, “We were really hoping to see all of you in Europe this spring, but obviously it’s taking a lot longer than we thought for the situation to be safe. At least we know that help is on the way with the vaccines, so we feel really good about these new dates in 2022.”

“I can’t wait to get out there and sing for you. We’re gonna have to make up for all this lost time, so please stay safe and healthy until we see each other again,” she adds.

Celine is currently scheduled to start the North American dates of the tour in her home country of Canada — Winnipeg, Manitoba, to be specific — on August 16. Her first U.S. date was set for September 1 in Sacramento, CA. It remains to be seen if those dates will go ahead or be delayed as well.

By Andrea Dresdale

