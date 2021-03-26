Her degree will go on: Celine Dion to receive doctorate from Berklee College of Music

Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music will bestow Celine Dion with an honorary doctorate during its virtual commencement ceremonies on May 8. Celine will receive a Doctor of Music degree, along with saxophonist Donald Harrison, “Happy” singer Pharrell Williams and Pharrell’s musical partner, Chad Hugo, who together are known as The Neptunes.

Celine tweeted, “I’m honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollege School of Music. I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented Artists who have also received this distinction over the years.”



Past recipients of honorary doctorates from the College include Justin Timberlake, Phil Collins, Missy Elliott, John Legend, Sheila E., and the late Aretha Franklin.

Student musicians will perform a tribute to the honorees, which will air on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Berklee’s YouTube channel. The commencement ceremony streams the following day at 10 a.m. ET on the College’s social media channels.

