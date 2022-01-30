Helping Your Child be a Good Friend

Prostock-studio|BigStock

Navigating friendships is not always easy, and it certainly takes work to learn how to be a good friend.

Four ways to help your child be a friend.

As a child grows and develops their social skills, it’s only natural that they will have a hard time sharing or may struggle to get along with another kiddo at some point or another. Rest assured that every kid experiences these challenges!

However, in the name of raising happy, kind and empathetic children, there are a few things that you can do as a parent to help your child have successful playdates and be a good friend.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069