Help Raise Money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank at Figgy Pudding [Podcast]

October 28, 2019

Zoe Freeman, head Figlet, and Mason Lowe, Deputy Director of the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, bring news and an invite! The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition is a long-standing (33 years!) wonderful winter holiday tradition in the Seattle area. The song and festivities happen on Friday December 6 at Westlake Park & Pine Street. Aside from the fun, this is a critical fundraiser for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank. This year the organizers invite you to create your own choral group to add to the fun, competition, and sound! Plus build the opportunity for raising more needed $$. The goal this year is $100,000 or more!

The details are at www.pikemarketseniorcenter.org/figgy-pudding/

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.