Help Raise Money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank at Figgy Pudding [Podcast]

Zoe Freeman, head Figlet, and Mason Lowe, Deputy Director of the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, bring news and an invite! The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition is a long-standing (33 years!) wonderful winter holiday tradition in the Seattle area. The song and festivities happen on Friday December 6 at Westlake Park & Pine Street. Aside from the fun, this is a critical fundraiser for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank. This year the organizers invite you to create your own choral group to add to the fun, competition, and sound! Plus build the opportunity for raising more needed $$. The goal this year is $100,000 or more!

The details are at www.pikemarketseniorcenter.org/figgy-pudding/