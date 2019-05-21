Hello Mother, Hello Father, I’m Gonna Make Us a Million Dollars!

When I went to summer camp we made fashioned things out of popsicle sticks and whittled random pieces of wood. But NOW you can send your kids to learn to be Youtube stars!

First things first… Did you sing the headline to the theme of the old Camp Granada song?

Now the details on how the kids can make you some money!! They should be pitching in for all that food and the roof over their head anyway.

“Become an Internet sensation.” Some parents are sending their kids to summer camp to learn YouTube skills https://t.co/7fCc7X6Sxg — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 21, 2019

2019 sure is a strange time to be alive, isn’t it?