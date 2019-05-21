Credit: BigStockPhoto

Hello Mother, Hello Father, I’m Gonna Make Us a Million Dollars!

May 21, 2019

When I went to summer camp we made fashioned things out of popsicle sticks and whittled random pieces of wood.  But NOW you can send your kids to learn to be Youtube stars!

First things first… Did you sing the headline to the theme of the old Camp Granada song?

Now the details on how the kids can make you some money!!  They should be pitching in for all that food and the roof over their head anyway.

2019 sure is a strange time to be alive, isn’t it?

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
