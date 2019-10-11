Hello I’m Seth… and I Like Warm Hugs

So… Ya think it got crazy cold for early October HERE this week. Be VERY happy you don’t live in Denver Colorado where temps dropped 64 degrees in ONE day!

Temperatures in Colorado plunged 64 degrees on Thursday, the largest temperature drop the state has ever seen in October https://t.co/9IHxlkiUB1 — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2019

I’d like to take this “Frozen” opportunity to remind you… Listen, text and win FREE Frozen The Live Musical tickets at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 Monday through Friday 10/14 through 10/18!

Sorry Elsa… The cold DOES bother us.