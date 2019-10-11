Credit: BigStockPhoto

Hello I’m Seth… and I Like Warm Hugs

October 11, 2019

So… Ya think it got crazy cold for early October HERE this week.  Be VERY happy you don’t live in Denver Colorado where temps dropped 64 degrees in ONE day!

I’d like to take this “Frozen” opportunity to remind you… Listen, text and win FREE Frozen The Live Musical tickets  at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 Monday through Friday 10/14 through 10/18!

Sorry Elsa… The cold DOES bother us.

