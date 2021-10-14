“Hello” again: Adele returns to that same empty house for her new “Easy on Me” video

Simon Emmett

Adele is officially back. She released the music video for “Easy on Me,” her first new song in six years, as the clock struck midnight in the U.K., meaning the U.S. was able to enjoy it at 7 p.m. ET.

She first teased “Easy on Me” last week and announced earlier this week that she’ll release her fourth album, titled 30, on November 19.

The video was directed by Xavier Dolan, who also filmed Adele’s clip “Hello.” Like that video, it starts with Adele in an empty house — the same house from the “Hello” video, in fact — talking to someone on the phone.

This time, she describes how she’s all packed up and ready to hit the road. As she drives away, pages of sheet music fly out the back window as she sings of her regrets.

“You can’t deny how hard I tried/I changed who I was to put you both first/but now I give up,” Adele sings, possibly referring to her ex-husband and her son.

She then asks the listener to cut her some slack, explaining, “Go easy on me baby/I was still a child/didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me/had no time to choose/what I chose to do.”

“For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart,” Dolan says in a statement. “I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Adele’s album 30 is now available for pre-order. There will be a Target deluxe CD featuring three bonus tracks, a Walmart clear exclusive double vinyl, and an Amazon white exclusive double vinyl, as well as a cassette and on all digital platforms.

