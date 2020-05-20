Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/20/2020 : Zoo Animals on Your Next ZOOM and Famous Band-Word Scramble Fun!

Is it FRIDAY yet?!?!?!?! Nope, but we act like it is. LOL. So something fun for your next ZOOM, invite someone from WOODLAND PARK ZOO! Seriously! Quick link for more info (HERE). Plus we play a round of BAND-SCRAMBLE as we touch on this week in Music History in this Social Break (HERE).
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Previous Forget the $12 popcorn: Survey shows 70% of Americans would rather watch new movies at home
Related Articles
Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/19/2020 : Time To Make A Dentist Appointment AND Win YOUR Share of $130k in Virtual Money!
May 19, 2020
Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 5/18/2020 : Trending AVATAR, Mount St. Helens/Harry R. Truman and Mountain Grown Trivia
May 18, 2020