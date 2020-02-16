Helene Berger, author, A story of living life well. ‘Choosing Joy…’

February 16, 2020

Helene Berger is the author of “Choosing Joy: Alzheimer’s, A Book of Hope”. Helene wrote the book after collecting many notes she made during her husband’s illness with Alzheimer’s. And her book and insights have much relevance beyond this disease, and it really can help us live a good and connected life each day, everyday. It has a lot to do with respect, with patience, and from this feeling a peace and love.

www.heleneberger.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

