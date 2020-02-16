Helene Berger, author, A story of living life well. ‘Choosing Joy…’

Helene Berger is the author of “Choosing Joy: Alzheimer’s, A Book of Hope”. Helene wrote the book after collecting many notes she made during her husband’s illness with Alzheimer’s. And her book and insights have much relevance beyond this disease, and it really can help us live a good and connected life each day, everyday. It has a lot to do with respect, with patience, and from this feeling a peace and love.

www.heleneberger.com