Heather Hansen is The Elegant Warrior [Podcast]

Heather Hansen is a trial lawyer with 20 years' experience focused on medical malpractice cases. She's consistently named one of the top 50 female attorneys in Pennsylvania. Heather works as a communications consultant, appearing on CNN, NBC, Fox News Channel, and is the host of The Elegant Warrior podcast. And Heather is now an author, providing an important and useful book, a manual, to navigate our world--The Elegant Warrior: How to Win Life's Trials Without Losing Yourself.
www.heatherhansenpresents.com
