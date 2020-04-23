Hearts and Police

Police cars form a heart with lights flashing to thank health workers.

Thursday evening the Fort Myers Police Department arrived

at Lee Memorial Hospital to put some smiles on the faces of the Heroes of our hometown hospital.

We appreciate each of the hard working medical professionals and wanted to simply say “Thank You“

It was a pretty amazing and personal turnout and we couldn’t be more proud to work side by side with you.

I drove by Overlake Hospital on a Thursday a couple of weeks ago and police and firefighters all had their

lights flashing in Appriciation of health

