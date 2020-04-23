Credit: YouTube

Hearts and Police

April 23, 2020

Police cars form a heart with lights flashing to thank health workers.

Thursday evening the Fort Myers Police Department arrived

at Lee Memorial Hospital to put some smiles on the faces of the Heroes of our hometown hospital.

We appreciate each of the hard working medical professionals and wanted to simply say Thank You

It was a pretty amazing and personal turnout and we couldn’t be more proud to work side by side with you.

I drove by Overlake Hospital on a Thursday a couple of weeks ago and police and firefighters all had their

lights flashing in Appriciation of health

Video: HERE

Story: HERE

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
