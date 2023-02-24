Hear “Wings,” new single from Jonas Brothers’ upcoming release, ‘The Album’

Republic Records

After much teasing on social media, “Wings,” the new single from Jonas Brothers, is finally here. The trio says it represents “a great first taste” of the “creative exploration” you’ll hear on their forthcoming release, The Album.

The brief song features falsetto vocals, harmonies, several shifts in tempo and melody, electronic effects and ’80s-style syths. The brothers sing, “You gave me a reason/you’ve got me believing/you’re making me say/You are the one, the sun, the light of day/You are the wings I need to fly away.”

Nick Jonas previously said that all the brothers’ wives chose “Wings” as the perfect first single from The Album, due out May 12.

The album was executive-produced by Jon Bellion, who also appears on one of the tracks. In a statement, the group says, “Working with Jon pushed us to explore our artistry in a way we never have before. The song is a great first taste of that creative exploration and what’s to come with The Album.”

Bellion, meanwhile, says in a statement that with the new album, “We wanted to wipe the palette clean and demolish every expectation and box the brothers have ever been put into out the gate.”

He adds, “The brothers have a God-given ability and talent that deserves this level of record making at this point, and I just wanted to honor how special they are with this music.”

Here’s the track listing for The Album:

“Miracle”

“Montana Sky”

“Wings”

“Sail Away”

“Americana”

“Celebrate!”

“Waffle House”

“Vacation Eyes”

“Summer in the Hamptons”

“Summer Baby”

“Little Bird”

“Walls” feat. Jon Bellion

