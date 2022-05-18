Hear Train’s new Latin-flavored single “Cleopatra,” featuring Sofía Reyes

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Train has released a new single from their upcoming album AM Gold: “Cleopatra,” featuring Mexican singer/songwriter Sofía Reyes, who’s also collaborated with Lauv, Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo, among others.

“It’s an HONOR for me to share a song with Train. They are LEGENDS and the fact that they chose me for this song is unbelievable,” says Sofía in a statement. “[I’m] very grateful!! It’s a fun one, I have a good feeling about it!”

Train’s Pat Monahan says of the Latin-flavored tune, “What began as a simple conversation, ended in love’ was something Mark Antony said, and that’s what happened with me and this song ‘Cleopatra.’ And then Sofía Reyes came in and made it that much better.”

A video for the song is coming soon.

AM Gold, which arrives Friday, also features the previously released songs “Turn the Radio Up,” featuring Jewel, “Running Back (Trying to Talk to You),” and the title track.

As previously reported, Train is touring this summer with Jewel and Blues Traveler. The trek gets underway June 8 in Mansfield, MA and is set to wrap up August 6 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

