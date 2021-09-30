Hear new Sting song “Rushing Water” from upcoming album ‘The Bridge’

Eric Ryan Anderson/A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records

Sting has released a new song and video from his upcoming album, The Bridge. Called “Rushing Water,” the tune is the album’s opening track, one Sting says “is a fitting start to an album that seeks to bridge all of the petty differences that can separate us.”

“Rushing Water” follows the previous released advance track from The Bridge, “If It’s Love.”

Meanwhile, Sting premiered a new weekly web TV show, On the Bridge, on Tuesday. It features an intimate look at the rocker’s life as he gears up for the November 19 release of the album. There will be a new episode posted on Sting.com every Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, where it will be exclusive to fan club members for 24 hours, and then be made available to everyone on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. ET.

Sting, who turns 70 on Saturday, will kick off his Las Vegas residency, My Songs, on October 29 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

