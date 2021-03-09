Hear Dua Lipa sing "Levitating" a cappella in new Evian commercial

Lauren Leekley

If you’ve ever wondered what Dua Lipa‘s voice would sound like without all the music and studio effects, judge for yourself: She’s showing off her vocal chops a cappella in a new commercial for Evian called “Drink True.”

In the new ad, Dua, who was named an Evian global ambassador last July, is shown sound-checking for a performance in a theater. After she takes a swig of Evian, she puts in her in-ear monitors, which allow her to hear herself through the venue’s sound system, and begins singing her hit “Levitating” without any backup music. She doesn’t miss a note.

“Stripping everything back to a beautiful and calm flow felt refreshingly different,” Dua says in a statement. “It’s not often I get the chance to pause and sing my music a cappella, so I hope the fans enjoy it.”

The campaign is meant to celebrate “authenticity, transparency and honesty,” and Dua notes, “Being part of this campaign means a lot to me; I have always found that being true to myself is extremely empowering. And I love that it is important to Evian as well.”

By the way, the bottle that Dua is seen drinking out of is made of 100% recycled plastic.

“Levitating” is from Dua’s hit album Future Nostalgia, which has earned her six nominations at this weekend’s Grammy Awards, including Record, Song and Album of the Year.

By Andrea Dresdale

