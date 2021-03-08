Hear Carole King turn "It's Too Late" into a pro-vaccine song

According to Carole King, it’s not too late for you to protect yourself against COVID-19.

Inspired by Dolly Parton, who turned her classic “Jolene” into “Vaccine” while getting her COVID shot, Carole has done something similar with one of her hits: “It’s Too Late,” from her groundbreaking album Tapestry.

King got vaccinated earlier on Monday. Now she’s posted a video in which she turns “It’s Too Late” into a song urging people to do the same.

“It’s not too late, baby/it’s not too late/And you really are gonna make it,” she sings. “You’re gonna be so strong and healthy/when it’s your turn, just take it/Don’t be too late, baby/Don’t hesitate.”

Carole is currently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a performer. She’s already a member as a non-performer. If she is chosen, she’ll be only the second woman ever to be inducted twice, after Stevie Nicks.

By Andrea Dresdale

