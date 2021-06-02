Hear Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert and more in trailer for Netflix’s ‘We the People’

Courtesy of Netflix

Bebe Rexha and Adam Lambert are among the artists participating in Netflix’s new animated series We the People, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday.

The series, from executive producers Kenya Barris and Barack and Michelle Obama‘s Higher Ground Productions, combines music and animation to “remix civics for a new generation,” according to Netflix.

As seen in the trailer, We the People covers a range of topics, including government rights, citizenship, taxes and more. Bebe contributes to the segment “American Citizen,” while Adam lends his voice to “These Are Your Rights.”

Other artists involved include Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The series premieres on July 4.

