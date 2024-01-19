Hear Ava Max reinvent Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever” with Kygo

Courtesy of RCA Records

Ava Max and Kygo have reinvented Shakira‘s 2001 top 10 hit “Whenever, Wherever,” about doing whatever it takes to be with the one you love, turning it into a breakup song.

The new version of the song is called “Whatever,” and it now features lyrics about realizing the relationship you were in was a bad decision, moving on and being okay with it.

“Whatever, whatever/We were never good together/I’ll /be here and you stay there/Truth is, I never cared,” Ava sings. “Whatever, whatever/Two years, that ain’t forever/I’ll be here and you stay there/Won’t see me cry no tears.”

This is the latest reworking of a legendary song from Kygo, following his new takes on Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love,” Donna Summer‘s “Hot Stuff,” Tina Turner‘s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson‘s “Say Say Say.”

“Whatever” is Ava’s first new release since “Choose Your Fighter,” her song from the Barbie soundtrack. Her sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, came out in January 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.