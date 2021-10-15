Hear a snippet of Rob Thomas’ holiday duet with Ingrid Michaelson

Atlantic Records

Rob Thomas‘ holiday album Something About Christmas Time is out next week, but you don’t have to wait to hear a preview of one of the duets that’s featured on the project.

Ingrid Michaelson joins Rob for a version of “Christmas Time,” a 1985 holiday tune by Bryan Adams, a snippet of which is posted right now on Ingrid’s Instagram Story. The album’s title is taken from the lyrics of the song. The project also includes collaborations with Bebe Winans and country star Brad Paisley, as well as an updated version of “A New York Christmas,” which Rob originally put out in 2003.

Ingrid also has her own holiday release: a deluxe version of her 2018 album Songs for the Season, due November 5. That project includes collaborations with, among others, Jason Mraz and actress/singer Zooey Deschanel.

Here’s the track listing for Something About Christmas Time:

“Save Some Christmas for Me”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Christmas Time” (Ft. Ingrid Michaelson)

“That Spirit of Christmas” (Ft. Bebe Winans)

“Small Town Christmas”

“New Year’s Day”

“Santa Don’t Come Here Anymore” (Ft. Brad Paisley)

“I Believe In Santa Claus” (Ft. Abby Anderson)

“A New York Christmas ‘21”

“Doesn’t Feel Like Christmas (Samy’s Song)”

