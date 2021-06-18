Hear a snippet of Ed Sheeran’s new single “Bad Habits” now

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran‘s new single “Bad Habits” isn’t out officially until June 25, but you can get a preview of it on TikTok right now.

Far from being a typical Ed Sheeran acoustic love song, “Bad Habits” features a four-on-the-floor dance beat, as Ed sings that his bad habits lead to “late nights” and “conversations with a stranger I barely know.”

“Bad Habits coming 25th June but I put the sound up on here early, enjoy,” Ed captioned the brief snippet, which is accompanied by behind-the-scenes footage of himself and his fellow “Bad Habits” video co-stars showing off their costumes and makeup.

As previously reported, the video, also due out June 25, casts Ed as a pink suit-wearing, spiky-haired vampire who rolls through the city with his vampire pals.

Ed will play “Bad Habits” live for the first time as part of his performance on the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show, which will take place on the soccer field in his hometown of Ipswich, England on June 26.

@edsheeran Bad Habits coming 25th June but I put the sound up on here early, enjoy x ♬ Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.