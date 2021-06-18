Hear a remix of Billy Joel’s “My Life” in new trailer for Apple+ TV series ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Courtesy AppleTV+

Back in 1980, a cover version of Billy Joel‘s “My Life” was the theme song to the sitcom Bosom Buddies, otherwise known as the show that gave Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari their big breaks. Now, a remix of the 1978 hit soundtracks the trailer for a new TV series starring two equally funny men: Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

The eight-episode Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door will premiere Friday, November 12. While the series is a comedy, it’s an extremely dark comedy, inspired by true events. When Ferrell’s Marty seeks the help of Dr. Herschkopf, a psychiatrist played by Rudd, their relationship grows exploitative and manipulative: Rudd moves into Marty’s home, gets Marty to appoint him the president of his family business and more.

The remix of “My Life” used in the trailer features Billy’s original vocals, but the music is much more ominous.

It’s not the first time a show on a streaming platform has highlighted Billy Joel’s music: He and his catalog have both been major plot points in Amazon’s dark and twisted superhero series, The Boys.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.