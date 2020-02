A brand new study lists Seattle right behind San Francisco as the healthiest city to live in!

While it’s certainly outstanding news… I feel the need to apologize. I think it’s me dragging the average down. I just LOVE chicken wings and tacos too much. I’ll try to do better next year. Meanwhile: Silver medal for us!