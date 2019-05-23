Heading Out Of Town For Memorial Day Weekend?

Millions are preparing to head out of town for the unofficial start of summer – the Memorial Day weekend.

And for sure, we’ll have our share of congestion in Western Washington.

Whether you go by plane, boat or car, Memorial Day travel will be busy.

AAA says nearly 38 million travelers plan to take a road trip, almost a 4% uptick from last year.

As for the best and worst times to travel around the Puget Sound – the Washington State Department of Transportation says

travelers should avoid I-5 northbound between Bellingham and Canada on Friday from 1-6 p.m.

and expect longer wait times at the Peace Arch at the Washington-Canada Line.

