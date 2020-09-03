He Went from Ticked to Excited

After a security camera caught a neighborhood kid “tearing it up” on his property…
The home owner decided to deal with the young trespasser
the best way he knew how—with a little bit of sidewalk chalk.
Every night, the guy who runs CanyonChasers, a how-to motorcycle Youtube channel,
was being alerted by his driveway security camera.
When he checked on the disturbance, he found it was a young neighborhood boy making a quick
loop around the large driveway on his evening bike rides.
“At first I was a bit annoyed, but then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert,”
“And then inspiration struck, in the form of my wife giving me this great idea.”
The idea was a design choice that would make the large driveway even more kid-friendly.
The couple decided to cover it in lines of sidewalk chalk, drawing a winding racetrack for the little biker to enjoy.
