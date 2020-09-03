He Went from Ticked to Excited

After a security camera caught a neighborhood kid “tearing it up” on his property…

The home owner decided to deal with the young trespasser

the best way he knew how—with a little bit of sidewalk chalk.

Every night, the guy who runs CanyonChasers, a how-to motorcycle Youtube channel,

was being alerted by his driveway security camera.

When he checked on the disturbance, he found it was a young neighborhood boy making a quick

loop around the large driveway on his evening bike rides.

“At first I was a bit annoyed, but then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert,”

“And then inspiration struck, in the form of my wife giving me this great idea.”

The idea was a design choice that would make the large driveway even more kid-friendly.

The couple decided to cover it in lines of sidewalk chalk, drawing a winding racetrack for the little biker to enjoy.

Full Story: HERE

Youtube Video: HERE