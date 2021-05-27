He Said She Said

Did any of the friends cast “hook up”?

The cast of Friends is getting ready for their big HBO Max reunion on May 27, today.

and the cast – have been doing interviews in preparation for the special.

At one point, they were all asked if any of the cast members had ever hooked

up with each other during filming.

During one interview, David, Matthew, and Matt, sat down separately from the ladies,

Jennifer, Courteney, and Lisa.

The men confirmed no one had ever hooked up with each other in order to keep their friendships intact.

There was a rule that we had, it was really important to the six of us,

that we kept a friendship,” Matthew said. “If we were hooking up…that might mess with things.

We kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends. And we are really good friends to this day.”

The women answered the same question,

and the ladies said they didn’t remember ever talking about any “pact”

concerning not hooking up before joking that they did not want to hook up with any of the guys anyway!

