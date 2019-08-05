Credit: BigStockPhoto

He Made It… This time!

The French inventor who wowed crowds at France’s Bastille Day… then fell on his face attempting to cross the English Channel on his jet powered hover board has GREAT news.

I want one… I want one SO bad.  I’m terrified of heights and I STILL want one.  Forget the silly Marty McFly toy from Back to the Future 2.  This thing is LEGIT and I’d bankrupt myself for the next one off the line.  Brother in Law getting married in Florida February?  Sorry… can’t afford the trip. Just bought my midlife crisis and it’s AWESOME!!

