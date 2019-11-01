Hawaii Or Bust

Time to put your planning skills to the test and possibly win $6,000 while you’re at it.

Vivint Solar has opened applications for its “ ” where they hope to find one

travel enthusiast to win $6,000 for a trip to Maui.

There’s a catch though: the person chosen to accept the challenge must find and book

the most eco-conscious transportation, lodging and entertainment on a $4,000 budget.

The winner will also have to document the entire process, from researching to booking to relaxing on the beach and heading home.

Oh, and the remaining $2,000 will be yours to keep for a job well done.

Hurry: are open through Nov. 18, 2020.

